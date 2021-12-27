Antonio Brown Lashes Out at Media for Creating ‘Drama’ Over His Fake Vaccination Card Suspension

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown returned to the field Sunday afternoon after missing more than two months because of injury and a suspension. Following the game, Brown was in no mood to discuss his time away from the team with reporters.

“NEXT QUESTION,” Brown said emphatically, cutting off a reporter for asking about his three-game suspension.

Earlier this month, Brown was suspended after an NFL investigation into reports that the Bucs wide receiver used a fake vaccination card to avoid following the league’s Covid protocols. The league determined Brown and two other players “misrepresented their vaccination status.”

Sunday was the first opportunity for reporters to ask Brown about his suspension and misrepresented vaccination status. Despite earning the suspension, Brown attempted to place blame on the media for the way he gets covered.

“I don’t want to talk about that. You guys are all drama. It’s all about football. We’re going to talk about Carolina or I don’t want to talk to you guys,” Brown ranted.

“It’s a lot of drama you guys create,” the 33-year-old NFL star added. “A lot of drama people create who want stuff from me. That’s just a part of life, a part of being in the position. I can’t control what people want from me, what people write about me, I can’t control what people say about me.”

Prior to the start of the NFL season, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced the team reached a 100 percent vaccination rate. Arians also previously told Brown he’d be gone after one screw up, but the Bucs apparently didn’t consider a fake vaccine card worthy of cutting the wide receiver.

Brown was very productive Sunday afternoon, with 10 catches and more than 100 receiving yards, helping the Bucs beat the Carolina Panthers to lock up the team’s first division title since 2007.

