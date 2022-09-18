App State Announcers Absolutely Lose It After Miraculous Hail Mary: ‘Don’t You Give Up on These Mountaineers, Baby!’

Appalachian State’s announcers had an entertainingly enthusiastic reaction to their team’s victory over Troy after a dramatic Hail Mary pass in the final two seconds of the game.

ESPN’s College GameDay had traveled to Boone, NC for the first time to watch the much-hyped matchup with Troy, coming one week after the Mountaineers had upset then sixth-ranked Texas A&M, refusing to accept their role as a non-conference sacrificial lamb, but more than happy to cash the $1.5 million check the Aggies offered to lure them to College Station.

App State really did A&M dirty pic.twitter.com/NneZ5OOKWo — Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) September 17, 2022

Local office supply stores ran out of pasteboard — fueled by App State offering a year scholarship to the student spotted on GameDay with the best sign.

Our sources close to Staples and Office Max have reported there’s no posters left in Boone for signs for @CollegeGameDay at @appstate. Students are asking our staff for posters so they can bring signs to the set tomorrow. 👀 pic.twitter.com/8HQa7ES5ZK — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 16, 2022

Free tuition for not ONE best sign … but instead ALL THREE 👏 pic.twitter.com/Vxs318ZCa5 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 17, 2022

To say the crowd was hyped up before the game is the definition of understatement…

🗣🗣LONG NECK ICE COLD BEER NEVER BROKE MY HEART#ESPNGameDay pic.twitter.com/UkKswrsrvW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 17, 2022

…but that would pale in comparison to the atmosphere in Kidd Brewer Stadium — including in the announcers’ booth — during the final moments of the game.

The Trojans were up 28 – 26 with only two seconds left on the clock, and Mountaineer quarterback Chase Brice had the ball at 4th-and-10 on their own 47.

Brice heaved the ball downfield but it was about 5 yards short of the end zone. The ball bobbled off the hands of a Trojan defender and right into the waiting hands of wide receiver Christian Horn, who darted in for the score as the stadium erupted in cheers.

The above video, posted by App State play-by-play announcer Adam Witten, shows the electric end of the game along with an inset video from the announcers’ booth. All four leapt to their feet as Brice’s pass found Horn, screaming incoherently over each other, “He got it! It’s a touchdown!” and so on, dubbing the play the “Miracle on the Mountain Part Two.”

GOOD MORNING!! IN THE BOOTH: The Miracle on the Mountain Part 2 pic.twitter.com/puSWPtqrZ8 — Adam Witten (@AdamBWitten) September 18, 2022

“Don’t you do it! Don’t you give up on these Mountaineers, baby!” yelled one of Witten’s colleagues. “Yes, sir!”

“Deflected into the arms of Christian Horn!” called Witten. “They storm the field! App State wins on Miracle on the Mountain Part Two! Final score, App State 32, Troy 28! It is GREAT to be a Mountaineer! WOOOO!”

Watch the video above via Adam Witten on Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com