‘Are You S***ting Me?’ Guardians Commentator Lets One Loose After Outfielder’s Fly Ball Blunder

The Chicago White Sox v. Cleveland Guardians game got off to a error-ridden start Monday when White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets dropped a fly ball, allowing the Guardians to go 1-0 up in the top of the first inning.

The little league error led to shock and awe from both broadcasting crews, especially the Guardians, with color commentator Rick Manning giving a little too honest of a reaction.

Take a look.

“Are you shitting me?” Manning can be heard saying as the Guardians go up 1-0.

“And Sheets just simply botched it,” Matt Underwood said over Manning’s hot mic moment.

The broadcast continued on like nothing happened but it seems pretty clear that Manning got a bit too comfortable in the booth and let one rip for all viewers to hear. Some argue that it was the overlap between Underwood and Manning that led to the accidentally expletive or that Manning was trying to say “are you kidding me?”

The idea sounds far-fetched but the Guardians have kept the call on their social media platforms so maybe it’s not as bad as it seems.

Nevertheless, the moment proved some more drama to an MLB season filled with hot mic moments, fan fights and player controversy. The playing teams continued to add on to the drama as well, with the Guardians getting the win, 12-9, in an offense-driven contest.

We’ll see if there is anymore hot mic moments this week as the AL Central rivals face off two more times in the series.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com