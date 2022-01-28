‘ARE YOU STUPID?’: Tennis Star Rages Against Umpire During Stunning Meltdown at Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev advanced to the Australian Open, a headline worthy moment that is being outshined by his absolutely stunning meltdown.

In the second set of his 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 semifinal victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Medvedev appeared to give his competitor the “up yours” signal and received a code violation from chair umpire Jaume Campistol. Between games, Medvedev went off on the chair umpire and accused Tsitsipas of cheating.

The No. 2 ranked tennis player alleged Tsitsipas was receiving coaching from the stands and fumed at the chair umpire for not issuing a warning.

“Bro, are you mad?” Medvedev yelled. “And his father can talk every point? Bro, are you stupid? His father can talk every point! HIS FATHER CAN TALK EVERY POINT!”

“Oh my god, you are so bad, man,” Medvedev continued to berate the umpire. “How can you be so bad in the semifinal of a Grand Slam. LOOK AT ME! I’M TALKING TO YOU!”

Medvedev would later summarize his disdain for the umpire by adding, “you are – how can I say it – a small cat.”

Following the match, Medvedev chuckled about the incident and made the not-so-stunning admission, saying, “I was definitely out of my mind.” Despite the outburst, Medvedev, who has not always been the most popular player on tour, was able to overcome his emotions and win the match. The No. 2 ranked tennis star will play Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final Sunday morning.

Watch above via ESPN

