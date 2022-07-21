Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray reportedly received a five-year $230.5 million extension, making him one of the wealthiest quarterbacks in the NFL.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero broke the news on Thursday. The deal includes $160 million in guaranteed money and runs through the 2027-2028 season.

It’s a 5-year extension worth $230.5M with $160M in guarantees. https://t.co/22M8MTlxFc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2022

Cardinals are giving Kyler Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal that includes $160 million guaranteed, per source. It gives Murray the second highest paid QB average at $46.1 million per year. https://t.co/tTnUJXGSm3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2022

The Cardinals announced Murray’s extension, though not the specifics, with a simple tweet:

THIS IS𝙏𝙃𝙀 KYLER MURRAY EXTENSION TWEET! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ljfAl8BTRx — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 21, 2022

Since being drafted Number One in the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Oklahoma, Murray has thrown for 11,480 yards, 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. His record as a starter is 22-23-1. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2021 (was named an alternate in the 2020 Pro Bowl). He led the Cardinals to the playoffs during the 2021-2022 season, where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the wild card.

