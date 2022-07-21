Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Gets $230.5 Million Extension, Making Him One of the NFL’s Richest QBs

By Jackson RichmanJul 21st, 2022, 5:22 pm
 
Kyler Murray

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray reportedly received a five-year $230.5 million extension, making him one of the wealthiest quarterbacks in the NFL.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero broke the news on Thursday. The deal includes $160 million in guaranteed money and runs through the 2027-2028 season.

The Cardinals announced Murray’s extension, though not the specifics, with a simple tweet:

Since being drafted Number One in the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Oklahoma, Murray has thrown for 11,480 yards, 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. His record as a starter is 22-23-1. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2021 (was named an alternate in the 2020 Pro Bowl). He led the Cardinals to the playoffs during the 2021-2022 season, where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the wild card.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: