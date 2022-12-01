Arrest Order Issued For Former NFL Wide Receiver Antonio Brown For Misdemeanor Battery

An arrest warrant has been issued for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was charged with a misdemeanor battery charge in Florida.

According to Fox 13 in Tampa Bay, the warrant stated that the battery charge against Brown was handed down on Nov. 28. The next day, a judge denied a petition to temporarily remove firearms and ammunition from Brown’s home but did not see him as an immediate threat to himself or others.

The police report said:

The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail. The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head. The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim.

The report said that Brown locked himself in the house and refused to talk to the police. The victim collected her belongings that were flung into the street before the police arrived. Police convinced the victim to stay elsewhere for the night.

The Tampa Buccaneers released Brown in January after he threw a tantrum on the sideline when the Buccaneers faced the New York Jets. A shirtless Brown jumped up and down and tried to pump up the fans as he went towards the tunnel and to the locker room.

This is not Brown’s first run-in with the law; he was ordered to pay $1.2 million to a Broward County moving truck driver after Brown assaulted him in October. Brown pleaded no contest and received two years probation for the incident. His probation was shortened to one year because of good behavior.

Brown also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, and New England Patriots throughout his 12-year career.

