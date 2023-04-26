With the Atlanta Hawks’ improbable playoff win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, the Celtics’ quest to return to the NBA Finals has been delayed.

For the city of Atlanta, that means an upcoming Janet Jackson concert has also been delayed.

The Celtics will travel to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena for Game 6 on Thursday after the Hawks overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter of Game 5 to keep their season alive. Immediately after the win, however, people realized that the arena had already been booked for the pop legend’s tour.

“And now for some concert chaos in Atlanta: Janet Jackson had a concert scheduled for Thursday at State Farm Arena,” said Justin Felder, a reporter for Fox 5 Atlanta. “As of 2 minutes ago, the Hawks have a Game 6 there Thursday. Just move it to the weekend? Sure… but Taylor Swift has shows Friday-Sunday at (Mercedes-Benz Stadium).”

A Hawks official told me this week, there is a plan for the concert, but State Farm Arena was not releasing it until if — and as it turns out, when! — the Hawks force a Game 6. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/R5KJ0ieFmX — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) April 26, 2023

According to Felder, a Hawks official told him there was a backup plan in the event the Hawks forced Game 6. Jackson will perform Friday night and all tickets purchased for Thursday will be honored. Refunds will also be available for those unable to make the Friday show.

As if Atlanta traffic wasn’t bad enough, commuters will now have to deal two major concerts happening on the same night – right across the street from one another.

