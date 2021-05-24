Atlanta Falcons Star Julio Jones Stuns Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe By Casually Revealing Plans to Leave Team: ‘I’m Outta There, Man’

Fox Sports’ Undisputed made breaking news Monday morning when host Shannon Sharpe called disgruntled NFL superstar Julio Jones on live television.

After a decade with the Atlanta Falcons, Jones is reportedly ready to find a new franchise to play for. And while discussing Jones’ NFL future with his Fox Sports co-host Skip Bayless, Sharpe decided to go straight to the source, calling the 32-year-old wide receiver on live TV. Surprisingly, Jones answered the phone and quickly said he was ready to leave Atlanta while being broadcast to Fox Sports’ national audience.

“Man, Look, you wanna go to the Cowboys Julio, or you wanna stay in Atlanta?” Sharpe asked Jones without reminding him they were on-air.

“Oh man, Nah, I’m outta there man,” Jones casually answered.

Sharpe then asked Jones where he would like to play, and the wide receiver said, “I want to win.” Jones was reportedly spotted wearing a Cowboys shirt over the weekend, but when Sharpe told him “don’t go to Dallas,” the Falcons star candidly replied, “come on man, you already know I know.”

What’s unclear is whether or not Jones knew he was on live television during the call. It’s possible Sharpe discussed the potential of a phone call with Jones off-air. But if the star wide receiver thought this was a private conversation with Sharpe, which was then recorded and broadcast on live television without consent, there are potential repercussions.

From a football standpoint, the decision to trade Jones would be a curious one for the Falcons. After investing in their offense by drafting tight end Kyle Pitts, and deciding to run it back with veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, shedding their best wide receiver would be an about-face for the franchise.

Watch above via, Fox Sports

