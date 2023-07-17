Austin Killips Blames ‘Cabal of Right Wingers’ for Cycling Union’s Decision to Move Trans Cyclists to the Men/Open Category

Transgender cyclist Austin Killips was “devastated” by the Union Cycliste Internationale’s decision to ban transgender cyclists from competing with biological women.

Last week, the UCI — the governing body for international cycling events — announced that transgender cyclists identifying as women will now compete under the newly-renamed “Men/Open” category. Discussions leading up to this decision began after Killips became the first transgender rider to win a women’s cycling stage.

“I am devastated by the UCI’s decision to renege on the policy and framework they previously set out for inclusion,” Killips said on Instagram. “My journey in professional racing has allowed me to see the world, build lifelong friendships, and most importantly give my absolute all to something I find deeply fulfilling. No one should be denied the opportunity to chase the same joy that I and others have found through racing.”

Killips elaborated further in a blog post, accusing a “cabal of right-wingers” for encouraging the UCI to make the change.

“I guess what complicates all of this is the sense that it is fallout from something I did,” Killips wrote. “Surely if it wasn’t me someone else would have become the scapegoat but the unfortunate matter is that I’m one of the figures that pushed the limits of inclusion for this particular moment and a cabal of right wingers who want nothing but the worst for the world were able to successfully weaponize it.

“I hope to right the injustice that has been incurred in response to my success in the sport. Other people fought tirelessly to make the last several years of my life possible, it would be unconscionable to not agitate for the next person who wants to give their all to racing bikes.”

