Australian Canoeist Uses Olympic-Issued Condom to Fix Her Damaged Kayak Before Winning Bronze

Condoms have been handed out to athletes at the Olympic Village for decades, but it wasn’t until this week that they could be deemed medal-worthy.

Australian Olympic gold medalist and superstar canoeist Jessica Fox shared video of her creatively repairing her kayak with a condom, before going on to win bronze in her event.

“Bet you never knew condoms could be used for kayak repairs,” the 27-year-old captioned on an Instagram video showing the repair.

“Very stretchy, much strong,” the post reads, adding “it gives the carbon a smooth finish!”

After repairing the watercraft for normal wear and tear, Fox went on to win the bronze medal in the kayak slalom on Tuesday. On Thursday, Fox won her first Olympic gold during the women’s canoe slalom competition, a new event added to the Games this year.

Five years ago in Rio, 450,000 condoms were reportedly provided for Olympic athletes. For the Tokyo Olympics, 150,000 condoms will be provided, but they’re intended as a parting gift to avoid promoting sex within the Village amid coronavirus concerns. But Fox found a unique reason to open at least one condom before leaving the Olympics.

