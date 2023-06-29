AWKWARD! NHL Goalie Tries to Announce His Team’s Draft Pick — But Totally Blanks On the Player’s Name for 13 Seconds

Austrian hockey player David Reinbacher’s dream came true Wednesday when he finally heard his name called in the NHL Draft.

The only problem is that Carey Price — his new teammate — completely botched the moment.

Price was tasked with making the announcement on stage for the Montreal Canadiens. While the goalie remembered his first name, the name “Reinbacher” seemed to escape him.

What followed was more than 13 seconds of silence as Price looked awkwardly at the crowd and then at members of the Canadiens organization behind him. Then, Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes stepped in.

“We planned it that way,” Hughes said when he leaned toward the microphone. “David Reinbacher.”

Later on in the evening, Price took to Twitter to apologize.

“Boy that was embarrassing,” he said. “Sorry David … Reinbacher.”

For Reinbacher, the pause added some tension to the moment. As broadcaster Jamison Coyle noted in his interview with the 18-year-old, there were multiple David’s hoping to hear their name called in the draft.

“I was confused, yeah,” Reinbacher said. “To be honest, I was confused. I didn’t expect it was me, but now it’s an incredible feeling. I can’t believe it. It’s so nice to get picked by such a great organization.”

