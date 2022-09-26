Barry Bonds and Alex Rodriguez expressed their displeasure over not yet receiving the call to baseball’s hall of fame.

Bonds was a guest on Rodriguez’s ESPN Sunday Night Baseball KayRod Cast — which Rodriguez co-hosts with New York Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay. Bonds and Rodriguez have been connected to steroid use throughout their careers. A discussion about the baseball hall of fame was brought up. Bonds acknowledged it was out of his control.

“It is what it is,” Bonds said. “That’s their vote, they are entitled to their vote. But that dream is still not over for me.”

Kay brought up that Rodriguez has mentioned before what it would mean to be inducted into baseball’s hall of fame. Bonds was asked similarly what his thoughts on the hall of fame was.

“It means a lot to all of us, 100 percent,” Bonds added. “We’ve earned it.”

Rodriguez brought up the eligibility requirements that the Baseball Writers’ Association of America have for players to be considered.

“Maybe we come back for one more at bat and reset the clock,” Rodriguez joked. “Give us one A-B!”

Bonds was on the hall of fame ballot for 10 years, and he needed 75 percent of the vote to be inducted. He received 66 percent of the vote in his tenth and final year on the ballot. Rodriguez received only 34 percent of the vote in his first year of eligibility.

Bonds can still get elected to the baseball hall of fame through a veterans committee. The committee is made up of former players, managers, and executives of that era.

Watch above via ESPN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com