Barstool Sports has fired top blogger Francis Ellis after he published a now-deleted post mocking murdered University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck.

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy announced he fired Ellis over the post Friday night in a video posted to Twitter.

Emergency Press Conference – I just fired @FrancisCEllis pic.twitter.com/gowb7C9vei — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 28, 2019

“It’s an absolutely insane move to talk about this subject and to make any sort of light about it,” Portnoy said. “There’s certain things I can’t justify, can’t stand by … you can’t stand behind it.”

Ellis said in a statement posted to Twitter that the firing was justified and he apologizes.

“Barstool Sports gave me complete liberty to post my work without oversight, and I abused that trust with my piece,” Ellis said. “I offer my deepest condolences to the Lueck family and to all those who knew her, both for my terrible lack of consideration and for their loss.”

In the piece posted Friday, Ellis joked about Lueck’s low follower account on Instagram and acknowledging her fandom of a Barstool podcast. A few hours after the post went up, police announced Lueck had been killed and charged a 31-year-old man with her murder.

Ellis said he deleted the post after finding out Lueck was murdered. The editor in chief of Barstool Sports said the blogger’s post was not reviewed before it was posted.

[Image via Adam Glanzman/Getty Images]

