Baseball Fan Has Near-Catastrophe Reaching Over Railing for Home Run Ball

A baseball fan had a close call on Tuesday night at the World Baseball Classic in Miami trying to reach for a home run ball that came his way in the second deck of the ballpark.

In the eighth inning of the Championship game, Team USA’s Kyle Schwarber hit a significant solo home run off star pitcher Yu Darvish to cut Japan’s lead to 3-2. As the ball left the bat at 110.7 mph, it traveled 362 feet before landing in the second deck of LoanDeopt Park.

As the group of fans who sat in the section of right-center field went for the souvenir, one fan seated in the first row jumped for the ball and leaned over the railing from his waist up toward his head. For about two seconds, he stared down at the seats below him. Thankfully, the fan landed back on his feet as the crowd roared into oblivion as the United States got to within one run of Japan.

Shout out to the fan who did catch the home run. Impressive with how quickly that missile was coming at him.

Japan defeated Team USA 3-2 in a thrilling championship game. In the top of the 9th inning, Los Angeles Angels superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout faced each other for the first time in their careers. The two have been teammates for five years since Ohtani broke into the big leagues in 2018.

The Japanese star got the best of America’s captain and struck him out on six pitches to clinch Japan’s third World Baseball Classic championship.

SHOHEI OHTANI STRIKES OUT MIKE TROUT TO WIN THE #WORLDBASEBALLCLASSIC! pic.twitter.com/F7vUtIiRR1 — MLB (@MLB) March 22, 2023

We have seen baseball fans purposely jump over the railing for a home run ball. Most notably, a fanatic tried to snag New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge‘s 62nd home run that broke the single-season American League record.

Yankees Aaron Judge hits his 62nd Home Run, setting the American League single-season record 📹@YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/l5umbCzz21 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 5, 2022

According to the Dallas Morning News, that fan was ejected from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, after his failed attempt to snag the monumental home run.

