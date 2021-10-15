Baseball Fans LOSE IT Over Insane Ticky-Tack Call That Prematurely Ended Epic Dodgers-Giants Series: ‘Ump Did His Own Research’

Thursday night’s deciding Game 5 of the NLDS between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers had all the makings of an epic postseason classic.

A fierce rivalry, dominant pitching, late game heroics and gutsy managerial decisions, but unfortunately it all gets marred by a brutal call from first base umpire Gabe Morales.

The San Francisco Giants won 109 games this season, but it wasn’t enough for them to overcome the controversial umpire decision. With the Dodgers leading 2-1 after a top of the ninth-inning RBI single by Cody Bellinger, the Giants found themselves down to their last strike with the tying run on base.

With three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer in the unconventional closer role, the usual starter threw a vicious slider to San Francisco’s Wilmer Flores. Flores offered at the pitch, but appeared to hold his swing. The first base umpire said otherwise, ending the at-bat, the inning, the game, the series and the Giants season on a bad call.

A comeback may have been unlikely. Scherzer was dealing and Flores entered the at bat 0-17 lifetime against the future Hall-of-Famer. But the Giants were still left stunned, the broadcasters were disappointed, and fans were irate over the call.

Wilmer Flores the next time that umpire has first base pic.twitter.com/lX5UYIG7rS — Cody Williams🤌 (@codyswilliams) October 15, 2021

Fucking terrible call to end that Series that's a shame a freaking umpire ends your season a checked swing!!! — Big Nick Turturro (@NickTurturro1) October 15, 2021

Congrats to the first base umpire the first umpire to ever end an NLDS with an ump show — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) October 15, 2021

First base ump thinks it’s his personal business and no one else’s if that was a swing or not and he’s just gotta take a stand for what he believes in — baseball is pain (@FlavortownGov) October 15, 2021

A last umpire call like the one we saw tonight, it’s just frustrating for the sole reason that a final decision falls into someone else’s hands; it escapes the chances that I could have of my own effort as a player. But, that’s baseball and the umpires are humans . — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) October 15, 2021

How the umpire leaving San Francisco pic.twitter.com/w3XV0mEA35 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 15, 2021

That was not even close to a swing — Brett Anderson (@_BAnderson30_) October 15, 2021

An umpire ending someone’s season on an incorrect check swing call is how I become the Joker. — Luis Paez-Pumar (@lppny) October 15, 2021

As someone with no horse in the race, that is a HORRIBLE call by the first base umpire. Good lord — Chris Kluwe, Irredeemable Pudgy Nobody (@ChrisWarcraft) October 15, 2021

The umpire on that last swing: pic.twitter.com/Llbyk2ypG9 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) October 15, 2021

