Baseball Fans LOSE IT Over Insane Ticky-Tack Call That Prematurely Ended Epic Dodgers-Giants Series: ‘Ump Did His Own Research’

Thursday night’s deciding Game 5 of the NLDS between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers had all the makings of an epic postseason classic.

A fierce rivalry, dominant pitching, late game heroics and gutsy managerial decisions, but unfortunately it all gets marred by a brutal call from first base umpire Gabe Morales.

The San Francisco Giants won 109 games this season, but it wasn’t enough for them to overcome the controversial umpire decision. With the Dodgers leading 2-1 after a top of the ninth-inning RBI single by Cody Bellinger, the Giants found themselves down to their last strike with the tying run on base.

With three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer in the unconventional closer role, the usual starter threw a vicious slider to San Francisco’s Wilmer Flores. Flores offered at the pitch, but appeared to hold his swing. The first base umpire said otherwise, ending the at-bat, the inning, the game, the series and the Giants season on a bad call.

A comeback may have been unlikely. Scherzer was dealing and Flores entered the at bat 0-17 lifetime against the future Hall-of-Famer. But the Giants were still left stunned, the broadcasters were disappointed, and fans were irate over the call.

