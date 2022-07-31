Across social media, the sports world is mourning the loss of 11-time NBA champion Bill Russell, after the basketball legend passed away Sunday morning.

The 88-year-old Boston Celtics great died “peacefully” with his family by his side, according to a statement posted by Russell’s family posted to his Twitter account.

Russell was one of the most decorated basketball players in history, leading the Celtics to the NBA Finals 12 times and winning the championship 11 times. During his storied career, Russell was a five-time MVP. ESPN recently ranked him the sixth greatest player of all-time.

The basketball icon was awarded the Medal of Freedom by former President Barack Obama in 2011, the highest honor awarded to civilians. Additionally, the NBA awarded Russell with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver remembered Russell in an emotional statement released by the league.

Silver reminded people to appreciate not only Russell’s athletic accolades but also his impact beyond the basketball court:

Bill stood for something much bigger than sports: the values of equality, respect and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league. At the height of his athletic career, Bill advocated vigorously for civil rights and social justice, a legacy he passed down to generations of NBA players who followed in his footsteps. Through the taunts, threats and unthinkable adversity, Bill rose above it all and remained true to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity.

Many in the sports world including Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Stephen A. Smith, and others took to social media to express their sadness for the loss of Russell, noting the impact he had on their lives.

Bill Russell was my idol. I looked up to him on the court and off. His success on the court was undeniable; he was dominate and great, winning 11 NBA championships. Off the court, Bill Russell paved the way for guys like me. pic.twitter.com/ZMIrEx8Tne — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022

Despite all of his achievements, he was so humble, a gentle giant, a very intelligent man, and used his voice and platform to fight for Black people. Since the day we met, he mentored me and shared advice. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022

My deepest condolences to the family, loved ones and the @NBA community on the loss of the greatest champion we’ve ever known: BILL RUSSELL. An activist, a pioneer, a humanitarian. He made the world better for us all.#RIPCHAMPION — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 31, 2022

Rest in peace Bill Russell you were everything we all aspired to be, your winning spirit will live forever my friend. Thank you for your words of wisdom. pic.twitter.com/rBjFS6nhzW — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) July 31, 2022

Thank you for everything! R.I.P Legend 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tn2iGsArav — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 31, 2022

Thanku for being a trailblazer , pioneer Thanku for setting the bar , for ur kind words of wisdom, Thanku for that great laugh u had . I can go on all day about what u meant to me . Today is a sad day for the NBA family u will be forever missed #6 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 31, 2022

One of the most dominant players in @NBA History. An 11 times NBA Champion and one of the best to have ever done it. I’ll forever be honored to have met you. Thank you for everything you have given to the game and all of us. Rest in peace, @RealBillRussell. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HOouLIrXWv — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) July 31, 2022

The world lost a legend with the passing of Bill Russell. His impact on basketball and society will not be forgotten. He handled every adversity with dignity and grace, and walked away a champion. My condolences to his family and those blessed enough to call him a friend. — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) July 31, 2022

Rest In Peace Legend! 🙏🏽😞❤️ https://t.co/VhjGoIM8Ff — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 31, 2022

Rest In Peace to Bill Russell. More than just a basketball player but a warrior for Social Justice. Legendary. pic.twitter.com/ISiMHON6Wu — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 31, 2022

RIP Mr. Bill Russell.

A TRUE hero… pic.twitter.com/Eegq3wLhfC — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 31, 2022

