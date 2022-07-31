Basketball World Mourns the Passing of NBA Icon and 11-Time Champion Bill Russell: ’Stood for Something Much Bigger Than Sports’

By Natalie Korach
 
Bill Russell Passes Away at Age 88

Photo by Mansoor Ahmed/Getty Images

Across social media, the sports world is mourning the loss of 11-time NBA champion Bill Russell, after the basketball legend passed away Sunday morning.

The 88-year-old Boston Celtics great died “peacefully” with his family by his side, according to a statement posted by Russell’s family posted to his Twitter account.

Russell was one of the most decorated basketball players in history, leading the Celtics to the NBA Finals 12 times and winning the championship 11 times. During his storied career, Russell was a five-time MVP. ESPN recently ranked him the sixth greatest player of all-time.

The basketball icon was awarded the Medal of Freedom by former President Barack Obama in 2011, the highest honor awarded to civilians. Additionally, the NBA awarded Russell with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver remembered Russell in an emotional statement released by the league.

Silver reminded people to appreciate not only Russell’s athletic accolades but also his impact beyond the basketball court:

Bill stood for something much bigger than sports:  the values of equality, respect and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league.  At the height of his athletic career, Bill advocated vigorously for civil rights and social justice, a legacy he passed down to generations of NBA players who followed in his footsteps.  Through the taunts, threats and unthinkable adversity, Bill rose above it all and remained true to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity.

Many in the sports world including Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Stephen A. Smith, and others took to social media to express their sadness for the loss of Russell, noting the impact he had on their lives.

