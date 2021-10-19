Ben Simmons ‘Lunacy’ Has Philly Sports Radio Host Going Absolutely Bonkers: ‘THE WORLD IS COMING TO AN END!’

Ben Simmons vs Philadelphia reached a new round Tuesday morning, when 76ers head coach Doc Rivers kicked the All-Star out of practice. The perpetual drama has the City of Brotherly Love up in arms.

Simmons was scheduled to answer questions and speak with reporters Tuesday morning for this first time since his holdout. Instead, the 25-year-old was unceremoniously excused with a suspension.

“THIS IS CRAZY! Now he’s not talking?” Philly sports radio host Anthony Gargano ranted on 97.5 The Fanatic. “OH MY GOD! WHAT IS GOING ON, THE WORLD IS COMING TO AN END! It’s lunacy! THE WHOLE THING IS OUT OF ORDER! On the day the NBA starts, the WHOLE LEAGUE is coming apart in Philadelphia!”

After holding out for a trade, Simmons made his triumphant return to the organization last week, but nobody believed all was resolved. Instead, the Sixers were hoping to build trade value. But the disgruntled All-Star appeared uninspired to participate in practice with the team on Monday, and the Sixers responded by kicking him out on Tuesday, tacking on a one-game suspension for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

“You can’t make it up!” Gargano continued as the insanity caused a fit of laughter. “How bout the stones! I take it all back, he’s got big balls! Because he showed up, just looking for his money. And had no pride.”

Simmons has been blasted for playing scared on the court in recent months, displaying an obvious reluctance to take open shots. While his basketball confidence may have been low during the NBA playoffs last season, Gargano notes that Simmons still has enough gall to grab a paycheck and duck his teammates.

“Good for you Daryl,” Gargano said with an applause for Sixers general manager Daryl Morey. “SUSPEND HIS ASS! Don’t pay him!”

Watch above via 97.5 The Fanatic

