Ben Simmons Rails Against Sports Media ‘D*ckheads’ Criticizing His Year-Long NBA Absence: ‘They Are Really Wrong’

NBA star Ben Simmons slammed media members as dickheads over the criticism he has received for not playing.

Simmons was a guest on JJ Redick‘s podcast The Old Man and the Three and discussed that not everyone was getting the full story about what has gone on with Simmons and his career over the last year.

“It comes with who I am,” Simmons said. “I’m comfortable with people saying what they want majority of the time, unless they are really wrong. Some people are just dickheads.”

Simmons said he has been taking note of who says things he perceives to be wrong and negative about him.

“I’m keeping tabs on everybody and what’s being said,” Simmons added. “It is what it is. I’m not the type of person to out there and kill somebody else in terms of their name.

Redick playfully brought up a viral video of someone who called Simmons Russell Westbrook while he was in the mall shopping for candy.

“That was so unnecessary, too, because I was just trying to get some fucking candy man,” Simmons added while laughing. “I was having a good day in the mall.”

They ran into Ben Simmons at the mall 😅 (h/t @realnbaquotxz) pic.twitter.com/JRUYGR4xPQ — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) August 18, 2022

Simmons has not played since the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals when he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the middle of the 2022 season and has not played a single game for them.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com