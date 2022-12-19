Bengals Defensive Players Torch Tom Brady After Comeback Win Against Buccaneers: ‘The Future’s Now, Old Man!’

Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive players Eli Apple and B.J. Hill threw shade at Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after their comeback win Sunday.

Brady and the Buccaneers led 17-3 at the start of the third quarter, but they gave up 31 unanswered points in the second half of the game and lost 34-23.

Last week, Brady discussed the Bengals on his Let’s Go! podcast and took a cheap shot at the Bengals’ defense.

“Great team. Great young quarterback, fairly tough defense,” Brady said. “Good skill players. They do a lot of things well. We’re going to have to put everything we’ve got into it.”

The Bengals’ defense apparently took note of the “fairly tough defense” remarks as, after the game, Hill and Apple let everyone around know how they felt about Brady’s backhanded comments.

“Hey, the future’s now, old man!” Apple shouted as he ran into the tunnel.

Hill was the next player in the tunnel behind Apple and reminded everyone of the words Brady used earlier in the week to discuss the Bengals.

“Hey, we’re fairly tough on defense,” Hill added. “Remember that, alright?”

Apple and Hill doubled down at their lockers when reporters met them for a postgame reaction.

“He was fairly okay, but not good enough to win,” Apple continued, via Olivia Ray of NBC’s Cincinnati affiliate.

“We just got to play our ball. Our typical football. Our fairly tough defense,” Hill said with a grin.

Eli Apple and BJ Hill with a couple messages for Tom Brady. Hill obviously heard the “fairly tough” comment this week. pic.twitter.com/6CGe9FbZ6L — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 19, 2022

