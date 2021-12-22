Bengals QB Candidly Explains How They’re Avoiding a Covid Outbreak: ‘Fortunately There’s Not a Ton to Do in Cincinnati’

The NFL set new daily records for Covid positives in recent weeks, forcing game postponements as various teams are hit hard by the virus.

But the Cincinnati Bengals have so far been able to avoid a Covid outbreak and quarterback Joe Burrow gave a hilariously blunt admission as to why.

"fortunately there's not a lot to do in Cincinnati" – Joe Burrow 😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/6u2tyeYUPh — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) December 22, 2021

“We’re doing a great job with our Covid protocols,” Burrow proudly told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “Fortunately, there’s not a ton to do in Cincinnati. Nobody’s going out to clubs and bars and getting Covid every weekend.”

According to Burrow it’s not masks, vaccines or booster shots, it’s just the nature of Cincinnati. Not sure how much of a joke that was from the 25-year-old quarterback, but if Cincinnati is a nightlife desert that influences players to stay in at night, that’s not a bad way to try and avoid getting sick.

250 miles away, the Bengals interstate rival the Browns have been hit much harder by Covid the last two weeks, which by Burrow’s measure would depict a much more lively nightlife scene for Cleveland. The Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team are the two other NFL rosters currently experiencing the largest Covid outbreaks.

At 8-6, Cincinnati is tied for first place with the Baltimore Ravens, making it imperative that the Bengals are able to stay healthy if they want to make their first playoff appearance since 2015. The Bengals and Baltimore are set to play this weekend, in what should certainly have a playoff like atmosphere.

