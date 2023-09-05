Biden Blitz: Campaign Will Bombard NFL Opener With Ads Targeting Battleground States — Slams ‘MAGA Republicans’

President Joe Biden’s campaign announced they’ll be bombarding the 2023 NFL season opener with ads in battleground states, and ripped “MAGA Republicans” in the process.

The new NFL season officially kicks off Thursday night when the Detroit Lions play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. On Tuesday, the Biden campaign announced that they’ll be all over the electoral gridiron with a new ad airing on cable and broadcast in seven battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The ad will also run nationally on MSNBC, CNN, and daytime only on Fox News.

The campaign slammed MAGA Republicans in their press release announcing the campaign:

Today, Biden-Harris 2024 is announcing a new ad highlighting President Biden’s historic economic agenda that is delivering results for the American people. The ad will run in battleground states and on national cable networks, as well as on digital and Connected TV. In an early signal of the campaign’s effort to reach a general election audience, “Got to Work” will be Team Biden-Harris’ first 2024 ad to run during an NFL game during Thursday’s primetime season opener between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. “Got to Work” outlines how President Biden defied the odds to avoid economic catastrophe with decisive leadership and action, all the while lowering costs, bringing back manufacturing, and creating good-paying jobs for the American people. “President Biden led an unprecedented economic recovery and is overseeing a historic legislative agenda that is creating good-paying jobs across the country, lowering costs for hardworking Americans, and bringing manufacturing back to the United States,” said Michael Tyler, Biden-Harris 2024 Communications Director. “While MAGA Republicans compete against each other on their most extreme and unpopular positions, our campaign is investing in reaching a general election audience by investing in primetime placement. This buy sends a clear message that we are running an aggressive, winning campaign.” These ads are a part of Team Biden-Harris’ 16-week, $25 million advertising campaign that will reach key voters in battleground states. “Got to Work” will run on broadcast and cable TV in the following markets: Arizona: Phoenix; Georgia: Atlanta; Michigan: Detroit; Nevada: Las Vegas; North Carolina; Raleigh; Pennsylvania: Philadelphia; Wisconsin: Milwaukee. The spot will also run on national cable on MSNBC, CNN, and daytime Fox News.

But the ad, entitled “Got to Work,” doesn’t mention the president’s opponents at all. Instead, the ad script focuses on the economy:

They said millions would lose their jobs and the economy would collapse. But this president refused to let that happen. Instead, he got to work fixing supply chains, fighting corporate greed, passing laws to lower the cost of medicine, cut utility bills and make us more energy independent. Today, inflation is down to 3%, unemployment, the lowest in decades. There’s more to do, but President Biden is getting results that matter.

Watch above via Biden for President.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com