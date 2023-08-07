Biden Salutes 74-Year-Old Astros Manager Dusty Baker for Silencing Critics Who Said He Was Past His ‘Prime’: ‘I Know Something About That’

President Joe Biden on Monday took a shot at one of the most common complaints from his detractors.

The Houston Astros visited the White House as the defending MLB champions. While talking about Astros manager Dusty Baker, Biden drew parallels between the two of them in an effort to dismiss claims that he’s too old to be in office.

“Remarkable achievement led by — and this is long hyperbole — the legendary Dusty Baker,” Biden said of the 74-year-old. “Worst part about it is I remember rooting for him as a kid, (and) I was older than he was.

“Dusty, it wasn’t easy. People counted you out, saying you’re past your prime. You know, I know something about that.”

With the Astros’ World Series win in 2022, the then-73-year-old became the oldest manager to ever win the title. He did so in his 25th season as a manager.

Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election made him the oldest president in U.S. history.

Now 80, Biden intends to run for re-election. He’ll be 81 by Election Day 2024, and that fact has been part of the nationwide discussion about the ages of many of the country’s elected officials. Just a few weeks ago, the issue was amplified when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suddenly froze during a press conference and had to be escorted away.

