Big Potato Guy Bill Belichick Gets More Engaged Talking About Thanksgiving Sides Than the New England Patriots: ‘Starch Me Up’

Spare yourself listening to the tired ‘turkey is overrated’ hot takes this week and pay attention to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wax poetic about potatoes.

Order has been restored in the AFC East, with New England once again controlling first place after the Buffalo Bills loss on Sunday, but that won’t make Belichick any more likely to say something interesting about the current state of his team. Instead, the usually reserved and often insolent head coach would like to tell you about Thanksgiving side dishes.

During his weekly radio spot on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, Belichick was asked about his favorite Thanksgiving staple and the 69-year-old head coach couldn’t speak glowingly enough about potatoes.

“It would be hard for me to turn down any type of potatoes,” Belichick firmly stated. “I’ll go with whatever. Mashed potatoes, scalloped, or, you know, baked, or however they’re made…Load em up…throw some butter on there and just starch me up.”

Belichick easily could have given a more generic response and claimed he didn’t have a favorite to avoid tipping his hand, but the head coach clearly feels strongly about potatoes. Not usually one for endorsements, Belichick is a spokesperson for Subway, you can make your own judgment about what that means for his palate.

Watch above via WEEI

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com