Bill Burr Lashes Out MLB Players for Home Run Celebrations: ‘I Really Hate Self-Congratulatory F*cking Bullsh*t’

Celebrating after the impressive athletic feat of hitting a home run in a Major League Baseball Playoff Game? Not OK, according to comedian Bill Burr. Firing a 100mph fastball at a player with intent? That’s OK.

“The home run celebrations that these kids do nowadays, I swear to god is the reason why you cannot take fighting out of hockey,” Burr ranted on his Monday Morning podcast. “Look what happened to baseball now that a pitcher can’t throw at a hitter.”

“He’s thumping his f*cking chest, he’s pointing up to his dead uncle in heaven and he hasn’t even gotten to first base yet,” Burr said, referring to players on the Tampa Bay Rays. “That guy would never do that sh*t when I grew up cause if he did one of those f*cking things the next guy would take one right between the f*cking numbers.”

After decades of players being spurned for celebrating, MLB recognizes the need to promote its stars in order to build a younger, more diverse audience. Eliminating player emotion only masks their personalities.

Earlier this year, former Cy Young Award winner C.C. Sabathia released a memoir where he discussed being a Black player in a league dominated by White athletes. Sabathia referred back to people demanding MLB players “play the right way.”

“What they mean is they don’t like the flair that Black and Hispanic guys bring to the field,” Sabathia wrote.

Baseball is often criticized for being a boring, slow sport. While its older generation of fans are loyal, MLB seeks a younger audience that enjoys the excitement of celebrations and boisterous personalities.

“Now the pitchers do it! They strike somebody out and they’re (screaming and celebrating) ‘OH YEA F*CKING AWESOME!’” Burr yelled. “I don’t know, maybe I’m just an old guy, but I just don’t understand that.”

“I really hate self-congratulatory f*cking ‘I’m a beast’ bullsh*t when it’s just like – enough. I get it,” Burr said. “You’re not the first person to ever hit a home run. Hit a f*cking home run and run around the bases.”

Listen above via the Monday Morning podcast

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com