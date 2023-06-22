Comedian Bill Burr couldn’t help but indulge in some fan interaction during Wednesday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins.

Burr once again joined Kevin Youkilis and Dave O’Brien in the booth to call the game for the New England Sports Network. As viewers have come to expect, the night was filled with plenty of humor at the expense of Yankees fans, Twins fans, and even those Burr considers “nerds.”

“Just out of curiosity, what’s the record?” Burr said of the MLB’s streak of consecutive at-bats with a hit. “There’s gotta be some nerd with a laptop that can give us that answer.”

Bill Burr is gold in the booth pic.twitter.com/9bYTgQ6Gmk — The Pesky Report (39-36) (@PeskyReport) June 22, 2023

Bill Burr saying what we say every time the Sox are on National TV pic.twitter.com/fgWZClD6qi — The Pesky Report (39-36) (@PeskyReport) June 22, 2023

In the bottom of the tenth inning, Twins fans began booing after the team lost a challenge and a runner was picked off at third base. That’s when Burr seemed to take off his headset to yell at fans.

“Hey, this is a part of life!” Burr was heard saying in the direction of fans. “Not everything’s gonna go your way! Relax.”

Before that, Burr even took a shot at the music being played in the stadium while the umpires were reviewing the play.

“You think the person that wrote this song ever thought that they would be playing it during these times?” he asked the booth. “Like, he probably thought it would be at clubs, people having a good time … I mean you wouldn’t think it’d played in the tenth inning during a delay.

“He thought he was gonna get groupies with this song. Turns out it’s just filler.”

Watch above via New England Sports Network

