Bill Simmons Confounded By Tom Brady’s Mega-Deal With Fox Sports: ‘One Of The Most Confusing’ Moments in ‘Recent Sports Media History’

Sports analyst Bill Simmons was taken aback by Tom Brady‘s apparent retirement plan — after he announced, Tuesday, that he would join Fox Sports to be their lead NFL analyst at the conclusion of his playing career.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, the host was joined by Bryan Curtis, editor-at-large of The Ringer, to discuss the reported 10-year, $375 million pact.

Simmons said to Curtis, “Can you do your thing about what Fox really wants at the start of a football game? The first minute when we come in, we’re looking live. What does Fox want to say?”

Curtis replied, “When we get Kevin Burkhardt and Brady sitting together?”

“Yeah, and they do the ‘I’m Kevin Burkhardt, joined by the seven time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady!’ That’s really what they want. That intro is what matters to Fox,” Simmons said.

As the conversation continued, the two discussed the cost of the deal and how it reflects upon Brady.

Simmons said, “Combined, Brady and Burkhardt now make more than Buck and Aikman. They just could’ve brought back Buck and Aikman.”

A reference to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman who led the NFL coverage on Monday nights for Fox Sports up until March of this year when the duo announced they would be moving to ESPN.

Curtis added, “What seemed to be their strategy, was actually not their strategy at all. It was the complete opposite. That’s what really shocked me.”

Simmons agreed, saying, “I think it’s one of the most confusing media moments in recent sports media history. I don’t understand any piece of it, including the part that he might play two more years.”

He continued, “As someone who really appreciates all the great stuff Brady did for my life over the years, won us all these Super Bowls, all these fun moments. This seems to be a guy who’s just grasping at the next step, really since that last playoff game.”

“Now he’s set up for this ten year TV career, after he told us how he wanted to spend time with his family. If I was his media PR advisor, I wouldn’t know what to do. I think I would just resign,” Simmons added.

“They just negotiated this $375 million dollar deal so, gotta get that commission before I resign,” Curtis added.

Listen via The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com