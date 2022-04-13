Bill Simmons has been known to say some controversial and blunt stuff over his illustrious career as a sports talking head, which is one of the reasons he started his own company, The Ringer, after leaving ESPN in 2015.

Since then, The Ringer has grown exponentially, serving as one of the premiere outlets for sports and entertainment content to the masses. Simmons, no longer a writer, uses his platform to get his inner thoughts across in his podcast The Bill Simmons Podcast and did so Wednesday when he stated that Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green wasn’t on his first-team all-rookie list this season.

The statement took a few by surprise, including the Houston Chronicle, who took offense to Simmons’ disregard of the surging rookie phenom, saying “F–k Jalen Green,” in his podcast.

The news outlet did what they do best and put out an article, capturing what Simmons said in specifics, but the Ringer founder didn’t like that so much, taking to Twitter to call out the publication publicly.

But congrats on getting your traffic Houston Chronicle… keep churning out those subs! — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 13, 2022

“This is ridiculous,” Simmons wrote. “I think we were laughing during 80% of this. My point was: I’m always leaning toward a rookie like Herb Jones who was meaningfully contributing to a decent team over someone putting up stats on a bad team. Jalen is gonna be excellent.”

He quickly followed that post with another one, calling out the outlet for click baiting and looking for views.

“But congrats on getting your traffic Houston Chronicle… keep churning out those subs,” he stated vehemently.

Both players have a case for the first team but I’m siding with the Chronicle on this one as Green has really come on as of late, averaging a little over 26 PPG in his last ten games as a 20-year-old rookie in the NBA.

Simmons’ podcast also came under fire Wednesday after Ringer colleague Kevin O’Connor said that Kyrie Irving’s fasting during Ramadan “is not difficult” on the same podcast!

Wild times on a Wednesday.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com