Bills Player Pleads With Tom Brady To Retire: ‘Go Be With Your Kids’

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer begged Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to retire after Brady was eliminated from the playoffs.

Brady and the Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs on Monday night after they lost to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14. With Brady in the last year of his contract, speculation began immediately as to what the future holds for the seven-time Super Bowl champ. Poyer, who hosts a weekly podcast called The Jordan Poyer Podcast on The Volume, read a question from a fan that asked about Brady’s future in football, and Poyer thinks Brady needs to call it a career.

“Tom, you know I love you, and I feel like I’ve been riding for you all year; early on, you can go back in my podcast, and I said, ‘you can’t count Tom out.’ And sure as shit, he made the playoffs,” Poyer added.

“Go be with your kids, man,” Poyer continued.

Brady, who divorced ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in October, has two kids with her and another son from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. Poyer explained that Brady had done everything a player could accomplish in the NFL.

“You did everything you coulda did in this league,” Poyer said. “I understand you love this game. Go be with your kids, man.”

Poyer said he did not like having to sit and watch Brady’s performance against the Cowboys. Brady completed 35 of 66 pass attempts with two touchdowns, but he also threw a costly interception in the endzone.

“It was hard to watch,” Poyer added. “You’re down; I think he was down 27-0 at halftime. You can just really see he was defeated. Probably a lot of emotions going on in his head.”

“I still think he obviously knows everything about everything, the insides of football,” Poyer continued. But it does take 11 (players) to play the game.”

The Bills safety made one last plea to Brady, which was the same message he said earlier, for the future Hall of Famer to spend time with his family.

“Go be with your kids Tom,” Poyer said. “I appreciate everything that you’ve done in this league. I got two picks off you, one to the crib (touchdown). Lost both games. I’m 0-11 against ya. Yes, please go be with your kids, Tom.”

Watch above via The Jordan Poyer Podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com