‘Blasphemy!’ Stephen A. Smith Wants ‘Ignorant’ Dallas Mayor Removed From Office For Proposing Two NFL Teams

Stephen A. Smith says a lot of outlandish stuff on ESPN, particularly on First Take, his flagship show. But for once, I have to agree with him: Dallas mayor Eric Johnson has lost his mind if he thinks the city is going to get two NFL teams.

Johnson continues to advocate for an AFC expansion team in the city of Dallas, believing that the growing city will be able to support two football teams, similar to Los Angeles and New York City.

The answer is Dallas. Why? We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 @NFL teams better than LA or NY. https://t.co/ikG0oeZq4T — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) May 5, 2022

The premise of a team to rival the Dallas Cowboys is laughable but Smith and ESPN’s Marcus Spears went a step further Tuesday as the personalities discussed Johnson’s dismissal from the role of mayor over suggesting such a ridiculous idea.

“I want that man removed from office right now,” Smith stated. “I want to make sure the world understands that Mayor Eric Johnson should be removed from office immediately. If I’m Jerry Jones, I want him out. I want him gone! What blasphemy, and this is coming from me of all people! Me of all people! Listen, how do you justify saying something so nonsensical. The Dallas Cowboys, and I can’t believe I find myself in a position where I’m saying this stuff, this is the number one brand, this is the number one brand in all of sports.”

Spears, a former Cowboys himself, was in agreement with Smith that the idea was ludicrous, reminding the world that the Cowboys are America’s team. Smith wasn’t done there though, calling on the city of Dallas to start a petition to remove him from office.

“You’re talking about the stars on the helmet, the cheerleaders, the billion dollar playpen and Jerry Jones is the owner. For the local mayor in the city of Dallas to advocate for another football team, I mean this man, they should have a petition to get him removed from office immediately. He shouldn’t get another vote, this is his only term in office, he won’t recover from this Marcus,” Smith said as Spears laughed at the idea.

The conversation went on for several minutes as both personalities argued why Johnson’s idea is ignorant and dumb, with Smith channeling his inner Jerry Jones to explain how he’d get the mayor fired.

Not bad by Smith on the impersonation. The discussion ended with both in agreement and Stephen A. laughing as they played his favorite Cowboys video of sad fans after their most recent playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

