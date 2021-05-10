Bob Baffert Blames ‘Cancel Culture’ on Fox News After His Kentucky Derby Winning Horse Fails Drug Test

As Bob Baffert’s credibility dwindles, he continues to claim innocence. The Hall of Fame horse trainer has repeatedly stumbled to answer for failed drug tests throughout his career.

Add Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit to the list, Baffert’s fifth horse in 13 months to test positive for a banned substance. It’s at least his 29th horse to fail a drug test during his four-decade career.

“It did not happen, that’s the really seriously troubling part of it,” Baffert told Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on Fox News Monday morning. “I’m hiring investigators, but sometimes you never find out.”

“These horses don’t live in a bubble,” Baffert added, alluding to the potential of Medina Spirit being tampered with. “People are touching them. You went from the derby, after the derby everybody is up there touching them. There are so many ways they horses could get contaminated.”

Hemmer reminded Baffert of the other five horses he trained that similarly failed drug tests in the lost 13 months.

“They were all resolved. They were all contamination,” Baffert said, trying to salvage his tarnished legacy. “We have to fight this. For some reason that’s a problem right there. And people in the public don’t understand. People in my world they understand this is all BS … Bob Baffert is not stupid.”

While Baffert’s credibility fades, the integrity of horse racing has slipped even more. No one was shocked when news broke of Medina Spirit’s failed test. Five horses in 13 months, 29 in his career, and Baffert pleads innocence by suggesting sabotage.

Each time it happens, Baffert and his lawyers point the blame elsewhere and the sport welcomes him back with open arms. But Churchill Downs moved swiftly on Sunday, banning Baffert and separating themselves from the disgraced trainer, despite him being one of the few names that transcends the sport.

“I know with Churchill Downs came out with that statement, that was pretty harsh,” Baffert said. “And I think they had to just – with all the noise going on, we live in a different world now. This America is different and it was like a cancel culture kind of thing so they are reviewing it.”

Watch above via, Fox News

