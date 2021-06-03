Bob Costas Advocates to CNN’s Chris Cuomo, the Need of a Strong Republican Party: ‘Instead of the Nonsense’ From ‘MAGA World’

Less than two months away from the Summer Olympics, Bob Costas acknowledges he won’t get his wish, but he’d still like to see the global event originally scheduled for 2020, postponed one more year.

Joining Chris Cuomo on CNN Wednesday night, Costas cited low Covid vaccination levels in the host country of Japan, and the various international health experts who believe there’s too much risk to push forward with the Summer Olympics next month. But the IOC remains adamant.

The hall-of-fame sportscaster headlined the Olympic broadcasts on NBC from 1988-2016.

“If you wanted to come up, forget about within sports, but anywhere in the world, with a petri dish for a surge, variants and all the rest, how about bringing large numbers of people from 200 different countries, with varying levels of health care and all the rest, varying levels of vaccination, bring them together,” Costas said.

Cuomo asked Costas to comment on the political sphere in the United States. Explaining that he’s never seen anything like its current state, Costas said the political issue is not a matter of liberal vs conservative, and advocated the need for a strong Republican party.

“When you have a sizable percentage of the country that is absolutely fact averse, and believes wild, crazy things, and is a cult of personality, this has nothing to do with principle. It has nothing to do with conservative ideas,” the iconic sportscaster said.

“This country needs a strong Republican party so that moderate Republicans have a place to go, a place they recognize,” Costas continued. “But also, no matter who is in office, even if you voted for him, Joe Biden needs a thoughtful opposition. Just as if a Republican was in office, that person needs a thoughtful opposition. Plus, there are excesses on the left, excesses of PC and wokeness and all the rest, and you’d need some sort of thoughtful response to that, instead of the nonsense we’re getting in MAGA world.”

Watch above via, CNN

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]