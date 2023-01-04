Bob Costas Doesn’t Believe Anyone Wants To See Bills And Bengals Return To Cincinnati And Resume Game After Hamlin Collapse

Sports broadcasting icon Bob Costas does not believe anyone would want to see the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals continue their postponed game after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed.

On Monday, Hamlin collapsed on the field after he made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He received CPR on the field and was rushed to a local Cincinnati hospital, where he was intubated and listed in critical condition.

The game between the Bills and Bengals was postponed, and on Tuesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said there was no date scheduled to make up the game. On Tuesday night, Costas was on with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, and said he doesn’t think anyone wants to see the game pick up from where it left off.

“I don’t think anyone wants to see these two teams return to the scene in Cincinnati of this traumatic event,” Costas said. “Especially when we don’t know what the future holds for Demar Hamlin at this point.”

Costas began theorizing what the NFL’s plan would be to move forward and have the Bills and Bengals play their Week 18 games and finish the season with one less game played than the rest of the league’s teams, and use winning percentage as how to seed the teams properly.

“So the Bengals and the Bills each wind up playing 16 games, the Chiefs and other teams play 17, and they figure winning percentage, not wins and losses,” Costas added. “Whichever team has the highest winning percentage gets the number one seed.”

Costas explained the top team in each of the NFL’s conferences receives a bye for the first round of the playoffs, and both the Bills and Bengals were playing Monday night’s game to position themselves for a shot at the top seed. Costas explained that it would be tough to push the NFL’s Week 18 games back a week, and there would be no bye week between the conference championship games and Super Bowl, which is what WFAN’s Boomer Esiason believes could happen.

“The most likely outcome it seems as that this game never gets replayed. Obviously, they only played barely the first quarter, so it doesn’t count,” Costas concluded.

Watch above via CNN.

