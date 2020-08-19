Bodycam Vid Shows Cop Suing Toronto Raptors Pres Masai Ujiri Alleging ‘Evil Motive’ in Courtside Brawl Was Actually Aggressor

New footage revealed that Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Alan Strickland was actually the aggressor in a courtside brawl with Raptors president Masai Ujiri, who was initially sued by the deputy for assault.

In a federal lawsuit filed in February, Strickland claimed that Ujiri had assaulted him — adding that he “suffered injury to his body, health, strength, activity and person,” which caused, “great mental, emotional, psychological, physical, and nervous pain and suffering.”

Strickman also filed a workers’ compensation claim, which stated Ujiri tried to “storm the court” and “hit him in the face and chest with both fists,” which resulted in “injury to the applicant’s jaw and head.” The suit also claimed Ujiri had a “violent predisposition” and a “propensity for physical violence prior to his assault.”

“Defendants committed the acts herein described despicably, maliciously, fraudulently, and oppressively with the wrongful intention of injuring Plaintiff Alan Strickman,” it added. “For an improper and evil motive amounting to malice, and in conscious disregard of Plaintiff’s rights.”

The bodycam footage, which was included in Ujiri’s counterclaim, clearly revealed that the deputy was the aggressor in the incident, and that the Raptors president consistently tried to show Strickland his team credentials.

The video shows that the two got in an altercation after the Raptors game ended when Ujiri was trying to join the rest of the team on the court. He approached the security guards and tried to get his credentials from his suit pocket, but Strickland shoved him before he can do so and told him to “back the f*ck up.” Ujiri can be heard asking, “Why did you push me?” later pointing out, “I’m the president of the Raptors.”

Strickland then shoved him a second time and that’s when Ujiri pushed back.

Ujiri noted in his countersuit that he “was not an aggressor, but instead was the recipient of two very violent, unwarranted actions.” It goes on to claim that Strickland’s account was “a complete fabrication,” which can be proved in the new footage.

Watch above, via YouTube.

