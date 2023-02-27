Bomani Jones Gets Last Laugh After Jake Paul Loses Boxing Match Following Cringey Interview: ‘How’d That Fight Turn Out?’

ESPN’s Bomani Jones delighted in Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul losing his boxing match to Tommy Fury on Sunday.

In early February, Paul stopped by Jones’ HBO show, Game Theory, to promote the fight. And the conversation got heated when Jones questioned what would happen to Paul’s boxing career if he lost.

“I don’t plan on losing,” Paul said. “I don’t train to lose. I feel like that’s probably your mindset. A lot of people try to project their mindsets onto me.”

The interview went south quickly.

JONES: We’re all surprised that you keep winning these fights. But if somebody does beat you, how much interest stays in this when it stops being a surprise? PAUL: They won’t. And Imma be honest, bro; I don’t know who the fuck you are. My PR team set up this interview. JONES: Dude, all I know about you is that people don’t like you.

The pay-per-view match between Paul and Fury occurred Sunday in Saudi Arabia. Fury beat the highly controversial Youtube star by a split decision.

Two of the three ringside judges scored the contest 76-73 in favor of Fury. The other judge scored it 75-74 in favor of Paul.

Quickly after the match ended, Jones took to Twitter to gloat about Paul’s first loss in his boxing career.

“How’d that fight turn out?” Jones wrote.

how'd that fight turn out? — bomani (@bomani_jones) February 26, 2023

Jones did credit Paul’s work ethic but felt the Youtube star oversold his value in the boxing ring.

He wrote:

the best trick paul pulled — and we fell for this on game theory, to a degree — was passing off a reality tv star as a “legit boxer.” his record is about the same as jake’s. the dude’s hustle is strong. we’ll see where it goes from here.

the best trick paul pulled — and we fell for this on game theory, to a degree — was passing off a reality tv star off as a "legit boxer." his record is about the same as jake's. the dude's hustle is strong. we'll see where it goes from here. https://t.co/GQyqbkX59s — bomani (@bomani_jones) February 26, 2023

Fury is the younger brother of World Heavyweight Boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Paul and Fury agreed to a rematch fight to take place down the road, so we might see another round between the HBO host and the Youtube star.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com