Bomani Jones Says Texans Last Two Coaches Were Black Because ‘No Self-Respecting White Man Would Go Take That Job’

ESPN’s Bomani Jones said the Houston Texans’ last two coaches were Black because “no self-respecting White man would go take that job.”

The Texans fired their head coach Lovie Smith on Sunday night after just one season at the helm. Smith followed the same path as his predecessor, David Culley, who coached the Texans for the 2021 season before the organization fired him. On Tuesday, Jones appeared as a guest on CNN This Morning — where they played a video of ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith from Monday in which the First Take host urged Black coaches to stay away Texans. Jones believes that advice applies to coaching prospects of all races.

“The whole organization is a dumpster fire,” Jones said. “The thing about it is, I’m not exactly sure who should take that job. Where he says, ‘no Black person take that job.’ I wouldn’t recommend no White man take that job, either.”

Jones explained that Smith got the job after rumors swirled that the Texans wanted to hire former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, who had no coaching experience, as their head coach in the 2022 offseason, but they got cold feet after former NFL head coach Brian Flores sued the NFL for discrimination after the New York Football Giants reportedly hired Brian Daboll before they interviewed Flores.

“So what the Texans are, is a job where the last two times they’ve hired Black dudes largely cause no self-respecting White man would go take that job,” Jones added. “They were down to the people who they felt like had to take the job. David Culley, whose name had never come up in a coaching discussion before, and then Lovie Smith, who probably had his last chance already.”

CNN This Morning host Don Lemon asked Jones, “Why would he take it? This was his last chance? Why would Lovie take this job?” Jones explained that Smith’s only alternative was not to coach at all.

“It pays better than not being a head coach,” Jones continued. “That was the thing when David Culley got it like, ‘why would he take it?’ Because it pays a lot better than being a wide receivers coach.”

