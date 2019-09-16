A new investigative piece from Sports Illustrated reveals a laundry list of accusations against football star Antonio Brown, including a previously unreported accusation of sexual misconduct.

SI conducted interviews with more than two dozen people who have employed, worked for, coached, or played alongside Brown—some who have taken legal action against him, and others who have not—and reviewed police and court documents from jurisdictions ranging from Miami to Pittsburgh to Oakland. In a half-dozen lawsuits, he is accused of refusal to pay wages to former assistants and part-time employees. Court documents and interviews also suggest a pattern of disturbing, sometimes bizarre behavior—including, SI has learned, a second woman’s allegations of sexual misconduct by Brown. (Neither Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, nor his lawyer, Darren Heitner, responded to SI’s emailed list of questions, seeking Brown’s responses to each of the accusations within this story.)

The piece features a new accusation of sexual misconduct against Brown from 2017 from an artist who painted a mural at his home.

“The artist says at one point she was in a kneeling position while painting and turned to find Brown behind her, naked, holding a small hand towel over his genitals,” the article reads.

Fox’s Harris Faulkner brought up the report on Outnumbered Overtime Monday afternoon.

“Brown says all of this did not happen, but there’s such a litany of misconduct that Sports Illustrated had all these accusations. He’s in debt to a lot of people. There seems to be a whole lot of issue. Now this is at the top of the list,” Fox contributor Jim Gray said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

