Boomer Esiason Accuses LIV Golf of Buying TV Air Time: ‘There’s No Way CW Is Paying Them’

WFAN’s Boomer Esiason accused the highly controversial Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf Tour of buying air time on the CW Network.

In mid-January, LIV announced its partnership with the CW Network to get the start-up golf league on television. LIV Golf has been heavily criticized due to its ties to the Saudi government. The league witnessed massive protests throughout the inaugural season in 2022.

On Monday morning, Esiason was on his morning show, Boomer & Gio, when the show began to discuss the new documentary show on Netflix, Full Swing. He explained that he has no interest in watching LIV on television.

“I’m not watching it. On the CW? Come on,” Esiason said. “I think they bought into it, is what I think. I think they probably bought the time on CW. There’s no way CW is paying them, no way! You can’t make any money on it.”

Esiason’s co-host, Gregg Giannotti, jokingly referred to the network as “blood money CW.”

“I’m thinking that they probably bought onto the CW to get some sort of presence on TV here in the States other than just YouTube,” Esiason said.

On Tuesday, CW Network President Dennis Miller announced that LIV Golf will be on in 100 percent of the markets in the United States. In a statement, he said:

As the CW Network prepares for the launch of the first live sports broadcast in its history, we are thrilled to deliver this innovative and reimagined competition to viewers across the country. By utilizing the nationwide reach of our affiliate partners as well as the power of Nexstar stations, The CW has positioned itself as the broadcast destination for live mainstream sports for many years to come.

LIV Golf’s season is set to begin on Friday in Riviera Maya, Mexico, to start its 14-event schedule for the 2023 season.

