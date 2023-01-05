Boomer Esiason Praises ‘Entertainers’ Stephen A. Smith And Skip Bayless, Amid Controversial Bayless Tweet: ‘Figured Out How to Make Themselves Relevant’

WFAN’s Boomer Esiason complimented ESPN host Stephen A. Smith and Fox Sports host Skip Bayless after Bayless’ controversial tweet ruffled feathers.

Bayless shot off a controversial tweet Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after he made a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was rushed to a local Cincinnati hospital, where he was intubated and listed in critical condition. Before the game was postponed, Bayless tweeted, “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome.”

Bayless’ Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe did not come to work Tuesday, and when they were back together Wednesday and got into a very fiery exchange about Bayless’ tweet. Esiason and his Boomer and Gio co-host Gregg Giannotti discussed the verbal altercation between Sharpe and Bayless, and Esiason complimented both Bayless and Smith.

“Let me just tell you this,” Esiason started. “Skip and Stephen A. Smith have figured it out.”

Smith and Bayless hosted First Take on ESPN for five years before Bayless left for Undisputed on Fox Sports, so Esiason explained that the two journalists have turned into pundits on television.

“They have figured out how to make themselves relevant, and they’re entertainers first and foremost,” Esiason added.

Esiason explained that it was unfortunate that a person needed to read all the way through Bayless’ tweet in order to see he ended his controversial tweet with, “which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

“It’s unfortunate that in a situation like Damar Hamlin’s situation that you have to read all the way through the tweet, to the end of the tweet, to finally get to some sort of semblance of, ‘okay, I do actually have a heart.'”

“As you read the tweet, and you’re getting there, forget it, you’re like, ‘this guy’s an idiot, go after him Shannon, go get him, and that kind of thing,” Esiason continued.

Watch above via CBS Sports Network

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com