Sports media personality Boomer Esiason shot down a theory floated by former ESPN president John Skipper that the NFL could move the Super Bowl to pay-per-view.

On Monday, Fox Sports reported they had 113 million viewers for the big game, making it the most-watched Super Bowl in six years. On Wednesday, Skipper floated the controversial idea that the league should charge $200-$250 for households to watch the Super Bowl.

On Friday’s Boomer & Gio program on WFAN with co-host Gregg Giannotti, Esiason quickly shot down the thought that the league would charge to watch the big game.

“Just got to remember, the NFL has antitrust exemptions. He can say that, but there’s no way congress is gonna allow that to happen,” Esiason said. “I just don’t see it. I don’t see that ever happening.”

After Giannotti heard the show’s producer, Al Dukes, and update anchor, Jerry Recco, on their Warm Up Show estimate that the NFL would make $14 billion if half the audience from Super Bowl LVII, “The Booms” would not budge on the theory.

“I just don’t see it,” Esiason said. “I understand what he’s (Skipper) talking about; of course, he’s all about executive thinking about making money and more money. I think there would be a major legal fight if that happened.”

“I would think there would be a class action lawsuit, most likely,” he said. “Probably challenging the antitrust exception that the NFL enjoys.”

All four major professional sports in North America, MLB, NHL, NBA, and NFL, all have antitrust exceptions from the government.

“It’s like a celebration of your entire season, and you want as many people watching it as possible,” Esiason said. “So then to start charging people and cutting some folks out somewhere along the line. I don’t necessarily know that makes great PR sense.”

The former NFL MVP reiterated that politicians in Washington, D.C., would get involved if the NFL wanted to charge fans.

“Just remember the antitrust exception that the NFL is afforded,” said Esiason. “I’m just telling ya, there will be Senators and Congresspeople… there’s no way.”

Watch above via CBS Sports Network.

