comScore Boxer Felix Verdejo Charged In Death Of Keishla Rodriguez

Boxing World Repulsed by Fighter Charged In Horrific Death Of Pregnant Lover: ‘Most Heinous Allegations Ever’ Against an Athlete

By Brandon ContesMay 3rd, 2021, 5:05 pm

Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Once a rising star in professional boxing, 27-year-old Felix Verdejo now faces federal charges for allegedly killing his pregnant lover.

Verdejo surrendered to authorities Sunday, about 24-hours after the body of Keishla Rodriguez was found washed up in a lagoon in Puerto Rico. Rodriguez, who was pregnant at the time of her death, was reported missing last Thursday.

An unidentified person allegedly helped the lightweight boxer kidnap and kill Rodriguez. Verdejo is thought to have reached out to that person last Tuesday for help in ending his girlfriend’s pregnancy.

The disturbing allegations of her death state Rodriguez was abducted Thursday evening, where she was repeatedly punched in the face by the boxer and injected with an unidentified substance. Rodriguez allegedly had her hands and feet bound by wire and tied to a heavy block before she was thrown off a bridge. Verdejo is suspected to have fired a gun at Rodriguez from the bridge.

Verdejo now faces life imprisonment and even the possibility of the death penalty. He was charged with kidnapping and carjacking resulting in death, and intentionally killing an unborn child.

Boxers, promoters, and fight scribes were aghast at the news:


——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: