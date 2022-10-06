Former NFL player Brandon Marshall opened up this week about a time he played through a concussion, and described the cruel weeks that followed, including an inability to complete some simple tasks.

Concussions have been a dominant topic of discussion around the NFL over the last week after current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, that sent him to a local hospital. Tagovailoa suffered a questionable injury in the game prior, but the Dolphins ruled it a back injury.

Marshall got truthful on Thursday with Kay Adams when she brought up the concussion he suffered when he was a former member of the Miami Dolphins, and why he did not pull himself from the game.

“The feeling of ‘if I come out this game, I’m not going to get the contract that I’m working towards right now,'” Marshall said. “I was literally in a contract year.”

Marshall recounted what he felt after he got hit by a linebacker in the middle of the field and knew something was not right.

“The first thing that went through my mind was, ‘stay here on a knee, collect yourself. Make sure you have your legs underneath you because if I get up and I take one step to the left or to the right and it looks like I’m stumbling, I’m in the protocol and they’re taking me off the field,'” Marshall added.

Marshall explained what happened to him mentally and physically after he played the rest of the game with a concussion.

“For the next two and a half to three weeks after that hit, I couldn’t close my eyes without stumbling,” Marshall continued. “I couldn’t tie my shoes, and I didn’t let anyone know.”

Marshall and Adams both agreed that a player should have people around them so they are protected. The player could avoid harm if they have someone to tell them they should not play.

Watch above via Up & Adams.

