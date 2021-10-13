Chargers Coach Brandon Staley Gives Epic Response to Jon Gruden’s Resignation: ‘It’s a Sacred Mantle for Someone to Call You Coach’

On Wednesday Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was asked to react to the end of Jon Gruden’s tenure as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Gruden resigned Monday after it was reported he had used blatantly racist, homophobic, and misogynistic rhetoric.

“What are your thoughts on what happened to Jon Gruden?” a reporter asked Staley.

This was his response, which is worth quoting in full:

I think this is what I think about it: I think that respect and trust in this world are really, really difficult to achieve. And I think about all of the people that were affected by those emails, whether you’re a person of color, your gender, or your sexual orientation. The people that were affected by those emails, that’s who I’m thinking about, because it’s a sacred mantle for someone to call you ‘coach’ or for someone to call you a leader. And trust is really, really hard to achieve in this world. It’s really, really challenging to achieve, and especially with people with those groups that I just mentioned. People are really guarded and they’re skeptical of people because of emails like that. And I just think that kindness and lifting people up, and respecting people you don’t know, I just think that’s such a big part of our thing here, is listening to people and learning about people because I think that what you’ll discover is that we have so much more in common than not. And I think that for someone like me, it’s just incumbent upon you to set the example every single day so that people that were talked about in those emails don’t need to feel that way. They shouldn’t feel that way. Hopefully, all of us can learn from this, that it’s about bringing people together for me so that people can become the people that they dream about. And I think that for me, leading this football team and being someone — hopefully we can be a light for those people in those emails, that not everybody is like that. There’s far more people that will love you than the opposite. And hopefully, this will be a chance for everybody to come together instead of going apart.

