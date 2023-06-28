Brazilian Man in Declining Health Leaves Everything in His Will to Soccer Star Neymar

Throughout the illustrious career of Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr., fans have shown their love and appreciation in a multitude of ways.

That now includes writing the 31-year-old in their will despite having never met him.

A 30-year-old Brazilian fan — perhaps fearing he doesn’t have much time left — reportedly declared he will leave everything to Neymar when he’s gone.

According to a Reuters report, the man told Brazilian media outlet Metropoles that he’d rather give his possessions to the beloved player as opposed to family members he doesn’t “get along with.”

“I like Neymar, I identify with him a lot,” the unidentified man said. “I also suffer with defamation, I am also very family-oriented and the relationship with his father reminds me a lot of mine with my father, who has passed away.

“I am not in very good health and, because of that, I really saw that I don’t have anyone to leave my things to… I wouldn’t want the government or relatives I don’t get along with to take my things.”

It’s actually not the first time — the report continued — that he’s tried to give everything to Neymar. While the first attempt was unsuccessful, the man was able to get his will signed at a local notary office. So now, Neymar is legally entitled to the man’s assets when he eventually passes.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com