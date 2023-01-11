BREAKING: Buffalo Bills Post ‘Amazing Damar Hamlin Update’ That He’s Been Released from Hospital

The Buffalo Bills posted an “amazing” update on the recovery of Damar Hamlin Wednesday, telling fans that the safety who won the hearts of the nation after collapsing after a tackle earlier this month had been released from the hospital to continue his recovery at home.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals, received CPR on the field, and was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was initially sedated and intubated to aid his recovery but was soon awake and able to communicate with doctors.

He was released from UC Medical Center on Monday, with his doctors saying they were “ecstatic” about his progress so far, and transported to Buffalo General Medical Center.

Hamlin posted several tweets profusely thanking the staff at UC Medical Center and everyone who was praying for his recovery.

Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. 🫶🏾 Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football! 🫶🏾 — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home! 🏩🫶🏾. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

Not home quite just yet🏡🫶🏾. Still doing & passing a bunch of test. Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y’all prayers please! #3strong — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 10, 2023

Now, on Wednesday, the Bills were able to share another important milestone in Hamlin’s recovery, tweeting that he had been released from Buffalo General to continue his recovery at home, tweeting the announcement as “An amazing Damar Hamlin update.”

An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

—

