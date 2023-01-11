BREAKING: Buffalo Bills Post ‘Amazing Damar Hamlin Update’ That He’s Been Released from Hospital
The Buffalo Bills posted an “amazing” update on the recovery of Damar Hamlin Wednesday, telling fans that the safety who won the hearts of the nation after collapsing after a tackle earlier this month had been released from the hospital to continue his recovery at home.
Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals, received CPR on the field, and was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was initially sedated and intubated to aid his recovery but was soon awake and able to communicate with doctors.
He was released from UC Medical Center on Monday, with his doctors saying they were “ecstatic” about his progress so far, and transported to Buffalo General Medical Center.
Hamlin posted several tweets profusely thanking the staff at UC Medical Center and everyone who was praying for his recovery.
Now, on Wednesday, the Bills were able to share another important milestone in Hamlin’s recovery, tweeting that he had been released from Buffalo General to continue his recovery at home, tweeting the announcement as “An amazing Damar Hamlin update.”
—
