Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, according to reports.

One of the greatest players of all time, Maradona led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup. He had an illustrious career in Europe throughout the 1980s, playing for Barcelona and Napoli, before returning to Argentina and eventually managing the national team from 2008 to 2010.

Reports from Argentina broke news of his death, said to be the result of a heart attack. CNN Brazil and AP also confirmed the news of his passing.

In early November, Maradona was hospitalized and underwent surgery for a blood clot in his brain. He was discharged after a successful surgery, according to his doctor.

