BREAKING: Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike Will Not Compete In Preakness Stakes, Misses Out On Triple Crown

The 148th winner of the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike, will not be racing in the upcoming Preakness Stakes according to his owner Thursday, signaling the end of his quest for the elusive Triple Crown.

Trainer Eric Reed had indicated on Wednesday that “Richie” may be able to go for the Preakness only two weeks after doing the impossible in Kentucky but alas that is not the case as the horse will forego competition on the 21st of May, instead focusing on the Belmont Stakes in June.

The overhead view makes Rich Strike's comeback for the upset @KentuckyDerby win look even more incredible. 😮 #KyDerby | @ChurchillDowns pic.twitter.com/iDfkGVZS0O — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 8, 2022

“Our original plan for Rich Strike was contingent on the KY Derby, should we not run in the Derby we would point toward the Preakness, should we run in the Derby, subject to the race outcome & the condition of our horse, we would give him more recovery time & rest and run in the Belmont, or another race and stay on course to run with 5 or 6 weeks rest between races,” owner Rick Dawson said in a statement.

“Obviously, with our tremendous effort & win in the Derby it’s very, very tempting to alter course & run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honor for all our group, however, after much discussion & consideration with my trainer, Eric Reed & a few others, we are going to stay with our plan of what’s best for Ritchie is what’s best for our group, and pass on running in the Preakness, and point toward the Belmont in approximately 5 weeks.”

Rich Strike made history at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby last weekend, coming into the race on 80-1 odds to upset favorites Epicenter and Zandon.

The last horse to achieve the prestigious Triple Crown was Justified in 2018, marking the fourth straight year without a Triple Crown winner.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com