BREAKING: Tom Brady Tweets He’s Coming Back to the Bucs For Another Season, Citing ‘Unfinished Business’

The GOAT is coming back.

Tom Brady tweeted Sunday evening that over the past two months he had realized his “place is still on the field and not in the stands,” and he would be coming back for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family,” wrote Brady. “They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback had announced his retirement on Feb. 1, but speculation swirled almost immediately thereafter that he might reconsider — fueled by some “never say never” comments by Brady himself.

The Bucs had a strong run in this year’s playoffs, but got knocked out a bit short of the Big Game, a fact which undoubtedly left Brady unsatisfied.

Brady will turn 45 in August.

This is a breaking news story and has been updated.

