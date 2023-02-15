Brett Favre’s lawyer thinks the defamation lawsuit he filed against sports media personality Pat McAfee will scare him enough to take it seriously.

On Thursday, Favre filed the suit against McAfee and Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe for what he called “defamatory allegations” — comments the two said about the former quarterback on their programs. Mississippi Auditor Shad White was also named in the lawsuit.

McAfee responded to the suit on his show, sending a message to Favre: “See you in court, pal.”

Favre’s lawyer, Eric Herschmann, was on Jason Whitlock‘s podcast, Fearless, Tuesday and said that he did not think McAfee was properly considering the allegations.

“When you listen to Pat McAfee, he never read any of the complaints. He didn’t read the motion to dismiss; he just decided to get on his show and try to get as much attention as he could. And he accuses Brett, so we’re clear, about stealing from the poor in Mississippi,” Herschmann said.

Favre was accused of misallocating funds from TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families), a program that helps families, to build a new volleyball center at his alma mater, The University of Southern Mississippi. White highlighted that allegation in an interview with HBO’s Real Sports.

Favre’s lawyer was baffled at how the sports media star had no issue going on his program, The Pat McAfee Show, and addressed the lawsuit against him.

“He, contrary to what Shannon Sharpe was probably told, ‘this is a good time to keep your mouth shut,’ decided to go on and speak again and make a joke that he doesn’t have a lawyer and that his wife says he’s really terrible about apologizing. Well, I guarantee you the jury in Mississippi will make certain he learns how to apologize,” Herschmann said.

“It’s going to cost Pat McAfee millions of dollars,” he added. “And if it bankrupts him, then he will have learned his lesson about you don’t try to promote yourself by inappropriately and improperly attacking somebody else.”

