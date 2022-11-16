British Broadcasters Suggest Fans of English National Team Are Actors Hired By Qatar

British broadcasters suggested that the English fans who were in attendance to welcome the team’s arrival in Qatar were paid actors by the Qatar government.

Qatar faced heavy scrutiny from media and fans when FIFA announced that the country would host the 2022 World Cup. Many migrant workers have died from the construction of the stadiums and hotels built before the World Cup’s start. Soccer stars have been outspoken about the tournament’s location and the deaths of the migrant workers.

Officials from Qatar stopped a critical Danish journalist on live TV and then threatened to break the camera if the broadcast continued.

Qatar had been accused of hiring actors to dress up in different countries’ uniforms to show the excitement fans had for the start of the World Cup in the controversial country.

As players from England, like Harry Kane, stepped off a bus at their hotel, the broadcaster suggested the fans in attendance were not actual English supporters.

“They were given a bit of a hero’s welcome from some England fans,” the broadcaster said. “Not the England fans we’re used to seeing following the team. I think you have to say these are a lot of expats and local people that feel they want to support England. Of course, there have been suggestions that maybe some of these have been brought in by officials to try and act as official supporters of the team, shall we say.”

In a TikTok posted by qatarliving, several users on TikTok commented on a video that showed England fans in the streets and accused the fans of being paid actors.

The Qatari Organization Committee denied the claims of the fake fans and said, “their passion for football is authentic.”

England and the United States will play one another on November 25th as both teams are in Group B.

Watch above via Football Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com