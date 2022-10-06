Cherelle Griner asked for help and gave an update on her wife Brittney — stating that she thinks the WNBA star player is currently at the weakest moment in her life.

Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia back in February for possession of marijuana, and she was sentenced to nine years of prison time for that charge. Her wife Cherelle sat down with CBS Mornings to discuss what the basketball star’s life has been like over the last nine months in Russian detention.

“BG is at her absolute weakest moment in life right now,” Cherell said. “She’s very afraid about being left and forgotten in Russia, or just completely used to the point of her detriment.”

Cherelle brought up phone conversations she has had with her wife, and painted a grim picture of Brittney’s mental state.

“She’s saying things to me like, ‘my life just don’t even matter no more,'” Cherelle added.

Cherelle detailed the message she gave to her wife — and expressed hope for her return.

“Your life matters to me,” Cherelle said, directly addressing Brittney. “I want to get you back home, and i’m going to continue to pray everyday that the decision makers in this situation will have mercy, and will sit down and they will too see your life matters and do whatever they can to agree on terms.”

The White House has continued to wait on an answer from Russia about a deal they offered to bring Griner home.

Watch above via CBS.

